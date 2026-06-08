CBSE re-evaluation portal hit by cyberattacks with 1.5 million hits
The CBSE re-evaluation portal was hit with massive cyberattacks right after launch, getting 1.5 million hits within minutes of launch, followed by over 100,000 unauthorized access attempts.
These attacks included a denial-of-service attack during peak hours, disrupting access for students and raising big questions about how safe student data really is.
Hackers manipulated CBSE payment gateway fees
Hackers messed with the payment gateway, causing fees to swing wildly, from just Re. 1 up to ₹68,000.
Experts say this shows serious gaps in how educational platforms handle security and data.
While AI tools like Anthropic Mythos help spot weaknesses faster, they can also be used by attackers; as Malcolm Gomes puts it, "Artificial intelligence does not take sides. It amplifies the capabilities of whoever uses it first," said Gomes.
The incident highlights the urgent need for stronger digital defenses to keep student info safe.