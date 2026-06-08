CBSE re-evaluation portal hit by cyberattacks with 1.5 million hits

Hackers manipulated CBSE payment gateway fees

Hackers messed with the payment gateway, causing fees to swing wildly, from just Re. 1 up to ₹68,000.

Experts say this shows serious gaps in how educational platforms handle security and data.

While AI tools like Anthropic Mythos help spot weaknesses faster, they can also be used by attackers; as Malcolm Gomes puts it, "Artificial intelligence does not take sides. It amplifies the capabilities of whoever uses it first," said Gomes.

The incident highlights the urgent need for stronger digital defenses to keep student info safe.