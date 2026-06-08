CBSE shifts exam records, answer sheets to government AWS servers
Technology
CBSE has officially moved all exam records and answer sheets to government-controlled AWS servers, stepping away from Coempt Eduteck's infrastructure.
This change is all about boosting data security and making sure sensitive student information stays under direct government oversight.
The switch comes after complaints over scanned answer sheets, portal glitches, and alleged cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
OSM probe, 70,000+ Class 12 re-evaluations
The move also ties into an ongoing investigation of CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system, with a committee looking into claims of biased bidding in last year's tender process.
Meanwhile, the board is handling a flood of Class 12 re-evaluation requests: more than 70,000 applications have already come in ahead of the June 7 deadline.