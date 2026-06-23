CCMB scientist K Thangaraj receives Padma Shri from Droupadi Murmu

Thangaraj leads Genome India, traces migrations

Thangaraj's studies have helped trace the roots and migration of communities like Sindhis, Coorgis, Ladakhis, and Nicobarese, plus he cracked mysteries like Roopkund Lake and Muziris.

He has also pushed for genetic testing to spot rare diseases in Indian populations.

As head of the Genome India initiative, his work is shaping how we understand our heritage and future health.

CCMB director Vinay K Nandicoori said, "His work has, indeed, helped the country understand its history and envision future healthcare for its people."