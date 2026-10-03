CDW report: 43% experienced AI-enhanced phishing, 37% AI-powered malware
A new CDW report says 43% of organizations have experienced AI-enhanced or AI-generated phishing attacks, and 37% have encountered AI-powered malware.
Nearly half of organizations (43%) have been hit by smart phishing scams, and over a third (37%) have dealt with AI-boosted malware.
The battle between hackers and defenders is definitely heating up as both sides use smarter tech.
Organizations plan AI detection, security safeguards
To keep up, 41% of organizations are planning to roll out AI-driven threat detection systems, especially for spotting weird activity, analyzing threats, and blocking scams.
Many are also focusing on regular security checks, training employees to use AI safely, and adding better data protection for their systems.
As Buck Bell, director of CDW's Global Security Strategy Office, puts it, using AI to spot vulnerabilities early is key to staying ahead of attackers.