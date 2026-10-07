CDW report finds AI powered phishing and smarter malware rising
AI-powered cyberattacks are on the rise, with 43% of organizations have experienced AI-enhanced or AI-generated phishing attacks and 37% facing smarter malware, according to CDW's new report.
The study shows that businesses are feeling the heat and looking for better ways to defend themselves as these attacks get more advanced.
Organizations plan AI detection, prioritize training
To keep up, 41% of organizations plan to roll out AI-based threat detection tools, for spotting scams and analyzing threats.
Nearly half are also making sure their AI systems stay secure by doing regular checkups, and 45% say training employees on safe and secure AI use is a priority.
As Buck Bell, director of CDW's Global Security Strategy Office, put it, "We should be concerned about the increasing ability of AI as a technology to discover and exploit weaknesses," so staying ahead with smart security and training really matters.