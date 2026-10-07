CDW report finds AI powered phishing and smarter malware rising

To keep up, 41% of organizations plan to roll out AI-based threat detection tools, for spotting scams and analyzing threats.

Nearly half are also making sure their AI systems stay secure by doing regular checkups, and 45% say training employees on safe and secure AI use is a priority.

As Buck Bell, director of CDW's Global Security Strategy Office, put it, "We should be concerned about the increasing ability of AI as a technology to discover and exploit weaknesses," so staying ahead with smart security and training really matters.