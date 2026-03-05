Centenarians have these proteins linked to slower aging
Technology
A new study found that people who live past 100 have a unique set of 37 proteins in their blood linked to slower aging.
Researchers compared Swiss centenarians, octogenarians (80-90), and healthy adults (30-60), spotting big differences in protein profiles.
More 'younger' proteins
Surprisingly, the protein profile of centenarians was more like that of younger adults than folks in their 80s.
These 37 proteins stood out for being closer to the "younger" group, a finding confirmed by other large studies.
Potential for longevity research
These proteins help with things like immune response, metabolism, and even tumor suppression.
Centenarians also had lower levels of oxidative stress.
Scientists think understanding these proteins could unlock secrets to living longer—and healthier—lives.