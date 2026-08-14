Central Scientific Instruments Organisation researchers develop acoustic system destabilizing drones
Indian researchers at the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, or CSIO, have developed a new way to fight rogue drones.
Their system uses powerful sound waves to mess with the drone's balance sensors, causing it to lose control and even crash.
With drones being used for smuggling and security threats, this technology could be a game changer for keeping skies safer.
CSIO seeks partners for acoustic detector
Unlike old-school jammers, this system targets fully automated drones that ignore remote signals.
It's built for short-range action, especially in crowded cities where radar isn't always reliable.
The modular design means it can easily team up with other security tools and won't affect authorized drones flying nearby.
CSIO is seeking industrial partners capable of taking the acoustic detector into commercial production and marketing.