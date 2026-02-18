Centre extends India AI Impact Summit by a day

The Indian government has announced an extension of the AI Impact Summit 2026 by one day. The decision was made due to an "overwhelming response," according to IT Secretary S Krishnan. The summit will now be held up until February 21 and will remain open for public participation.

Summit details Duration of summit has also been increased Along with the extra day, the summit's duration has also been extended by two hours. The expo area will remain open until 8:00pm while the convention center will close by 4:30pm. This move is aimed at giving more time for public participation, especially students and others who want to attend.

Public advisory Krishnan has advised general public to avoid visiting on Krishnan has also advised the general public to avoid visiting the summit on February 19 as Bharat Mandapam will have restricted events. This is to ensure smooth conduct of the summit and avoid any possible controversies or misinformation at this major tech event. The government wants to showcase genuine work and innovation at this platform, not plagiarism or misinformation.

Advertisement

International participation Over 250,000 visitors expected at the summit The AI Impact Summit 2026 is a major milestone for India's tech landscape. It is expected to draw over 250,000 visitors from more than 45 countries. The event will host representatives from Australia, Japan, France, Germany and the UK among others. The five-day schedule includes sessions with high-profile speakers such as OpenAI's Sam Altman and Google's Sundar Pichai.

Advertisement