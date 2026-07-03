Centre probes Tata Electronics data leak exposing Apple's secrets
What's the story
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched an investigation into a data breach at Tata Electronics, a major manufacturing partner for Apple in India. The breach has led to the leak of sensitive information about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Apple's global supply chain. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which works under MeitY, is looking into the incident and coordinating with Tata Electronics to assess its impact.
Cybersecurity response
Tata Electronics takes steps to bolster cybersecurity defenses
Tata Electronics has taken several steps to bolster its cybersecurity defenses after the breach. A source familiar with the developments told Moneycontrol that the incident didn't affect operations and there was no system encryption or operational lockout, which are common in ransomware attacks. The company was able to contain the incident quickly due to its effective incident response protocols.
Attack details
Over 200,000 files have been leaked
The cyber attack on Tata Electronics is one of the biggest breaches in Apple's manufacturing ecosystem. A ransomware group called World Leaks has claimed responsibility for the attack, leaking over 200,000 files totaling more than 630GB on its dark web leak site. The leaked documents include supplier lists, component mapping, engineering documents, and images of unreleased iPhone 18 Pro models expected to launch in September.
Supplier exposure
Leaked files reveal internal codenames and supplier lists for Apple
The leaked files offer a rare glimpse into Apple's supplier network, mapping hundreds of components to specific vendors. This information is not publicly available in Apple's supplier database. The documents also carry Apple "Confidential" markings and internal codenames related to the iPhone 18 Pro models. Some photos of devices undergoing drop tests at a Tata facility earlier this year were allegedly also included in the cache.
Audit measures
Forensic audit initiated by Tata Electronics
In the wake of the breach, Tata Electronics has engaged a global cybersecurity consulting firm to conduct a forensic audit. The company has also tightened internal controls by restricting access to sensitive systems. The move comes after documents related to Tesla, Qualcomm, and TSMC were also leaked on the dark web following the breach at Tata Electronics.