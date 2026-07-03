The breach has led to the leak of sensitive information about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro

Centre probes Tata Electronics data leak exposing Apple's secrets

By Mudit Dube 06:05 pm Jul 03, 202606:05 pm

What's the story

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched an investigation into a data breach at Tata Electronics, a major manufacturing partner for Apple in India. The breach has led to the leak of sensitive information about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Apple's global supply chain. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which works under MeitY, is looking into the incident and coordinating with Tata Electronics to assess its impact.