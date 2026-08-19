Cerebras introduces CS-4 AI server to accelerate chatbot response times
Technology
Cerebras just introduced the CS-4, a powerful AI server built to speed up AI chatbot queries.
Powered by three of the large chips the company designs and the company's Nexus server architecture, this system aims to cut down lag so your chats feel way snappier.
The CS-4 is set to launch later this year.
Cerebras CS-4 uses TSMC 5nm chips
The CS-4 uses 5-nanometer chips fabricated with the TSMC 5-nanometer manufacturing process, plus it has fewer parts, so setting it up in data centers is quicker.
Cerebras's CTO Sean Lie said the design with 50% fewer components would speed data center construction.
Looking ahead, CEO Andrew Feldman shared that Cerebras plans to deliver much more computing power and even faster servers by 2027, so expect AI tech to keep leveling up fast.