Cerebras IPO values company near $100B despite about 10% drop
Cerebras Systems just hit the market with a splash: its IPO valued the company at nearly $100 billion.
Its WSE-3 chip is seriously huge (think 57 times bigger than top GPUs) and built for specialized AI tasks, putting it head-to-head with NVIDIA in the race for AI hardware dominance.
Despite all the buzz, Cerebras shares dropped about 10% on its first full trading day as investors weighed how it will stack up long-term.
Cerebras challenges NVIDIA with cloud offerings
NVIDIA has been the default for training big language models, but as AI shifts toward real-time speed and custom performance, Cerebras's chips are getting attention.
Founded in 2016, Cerebras started out making chips but now also offers cloud-based computing power, going up against not just NVIDIA but tech giants like Microsoft and Google.
Their evolution shows how fast the AI world is changing: why everyone is watching what it does next.