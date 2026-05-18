Cerebras IPO values company near $100B despite about 10% drop

Cerebras challenges NVIDIA with cloud offerings

NVIDIA has been the default for training big language models, but as AI shifts toward real-time speed and custom performance, Cerebras's chips are getting attention.

Founded in 2016, Cerebras started out making chips but now also offers cloud-based computing power, going up against not just NVIDIA but tech giants like Microsoft and Google.

Their evolution shows how fast the AI world is changing: why everyone is watching what it does next.