Cerebras launches CS-4 claiming NVIDIA-beating speed, limited customer tests
Cerebras just dropped its latest AI computer, the CS-4, aiming to take on NVIDIA in the race for faster tech.
The company says CS-4 is not only way quicker than its last model but also beats out NVIDIA-powered systems.
Right now, it's being tested by a few customers and should roll out more widely later this year.
CS-4 features 3 processors, on-chip memory
The CS-4 packs three processors, better cooling, and a modular design so future upgrades are easier.
All the AI data sits right on the chip, meaning less waiting around for memory access and smoother performance.
Plus, since it does not need separate memory chips and uses common production tech, Cerebras can avoid supply chain headaches and get these machines into users' hands faster.
Cerebras eyes triple revenue next year
After going public in May 2026 (and seeing its stock jump 19%), Cerebras is now aiming to triple its revenue next year by selling more computers and expanding its AI data center services as demand keeps growing.