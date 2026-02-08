CERN and Oxford study nuclear deflection for asteroid impact prevention

Research shows metal-rich meteorites might withstand larger nuclear devices

By blasting asteroid-like materials with powerful proton beams at CERN, researchers discovered that metal-rich meteorites actually get stronger under intense force.

This means bigger nuclear devices might be used to nudge large asteroids away from Earth without blowing them apart.

As Melanie Bochmann put it, the results show that the material becomes stronger under intense force and that a larger device might be used without catastrophic fragmentation, especially with NASA and ESA gearing up for more asteroid missions soon.