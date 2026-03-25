CERN successfully transports antimatter for 1st time ever
Technology
CERN scientists pulled off something wild: for the first time ever, they transported antimatter (yes, the stuff from sci-fi) using a truck.
They moved 92 antiprotons across 10km at their Geneva campus (reported March 24, 2026).
This is a big deal because until now, antimatter was always stuck inside super-controlled labs.
What's the big deal?
Moving antimatter safely means researchers can now study it in quieter places, not just noisy particle accelerators.
The team used a special container with extreme cold, vacuum conditions, and magnetic fields to keep the particles stable during the ride.
This opens up new ways to explore what makes matter and antimatter different, bringing us closer to solving some of the universe's biggest mysteries.