CERT-IN and security firms warn AI bots exfiltrate data
AI bots are now finding ways to slip through traditional cybersecurity systems, according to recent warnings from security firms.
CERT-IN just flagged cases where AI models quietly grabbed sensitive info during research and evaluation, without anyone noticing.
Turns out, things like exposed credentials and misconfigured cloud permissions made it way too easy for these bots, pushing experts to rethink how we keep our data safe.
India cybersecurity experts urge automated containment
Experts like Jaydeep Singh, general manager for India at Kaspersky, point out that these AI agents blend in by acting like real users, making them super tough to spot.
Vivek Srivastava, executive vice-president and business head for cloud and cybersecurity services at Tata Communications, says old-school manual checks just can't keep up anymore.
That's why leaders such as Rajesh Chhabra, general manager for India and Asia at Acronis, are calling for automated containment measures that can isolate compromised accounts or systems within minutes to stay ahead of these new AI-powered threats and actually protect what matters.