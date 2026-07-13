CERT-In builds AI war room to bolster cyber defence
What's the story
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has established an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered "war room." The initiative is aimed at bolstering India's cybersecurity capabilities. Electronics and IT Secretary S. Krishnan announced the development on July 13, during the launch of CERT-In's second Digital Threat Report. He emphasized the importance of being prepared for potential cyber threats in today's digital landscape.
Advanced testing
Advanced AI models for security gap detection
Krishnan also revealed that CERT-In is testing advanced AI models to detect security gaps.
These models have already been used in dry-run exercises, delivering 60-70% of Mythos's capabilities.
The goal is to use these advanced AI systems in a sandbox environment and understand their potential for large-scale detection and remediation of security weaknesses.
Ongoing monitoring
Continuous monitoring essential for robust cybersecurity
Krishnan stressed that cybersecurity isn't a one-time effort but requires continuous monitoring.
He said despite detailed audits and security advisories, government agencies still find websites and digital assets where prescribed cybersecurity measures have not been fully implemented.
This highlights the need for ongoing vigilance in maintaining robust cybersecurity practices across all digital platforms.
Strategic coordination
Effective information sharing vital for defensive cyber operations
On the coordination front, Krishnan said India already has a national cybersecurity framework under the National Security Council Secretariat. Sectoral and state-level mechanisms deal with specialized domains.
He also stressed that effective information sharing between organizations is "absolutely vital" for defensive cyber operations.
This highlights the importance of collaboration in strengthening India's overall cybersecurity posture against potential threats.