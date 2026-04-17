CERT-In flags Chrome bug in older versions risking data theft

Update Chrome to latest patched versions

Google has already pushed out updates to fix this.

If your Chrome is not up to date (Linux older than version 147.0.7727.101; Windows and macOS older than version 147.0.7727.101/102), go to "About Chrome" in Settings and update now, then restart the browser to stay protected.

CERT-In also reminds everyone to be extra careful with unknown links to keep your information safe from possible attacks.