CERT-In flags Chrome bug in older versions risking data theft
Technology
CERT-In, India's cybersecurity agency, has flagged a serious security bug in older versions of Google Chrome for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
This glitch could let hackers break in and steal your data.
All it takes is clicking a shady link or landing on a malicious site.
Update Chrome to latest patched versions
Google has already pushed out updates to fix this.
If your Chrome is not up to date (Linux older than version 147.0.7727.101; Windows and macOS older than version 147.0.7727.101/102), go to "About Chrome" in Settings and update now, then restart the browser to stay protected.
CERT-In also reminds everyone to be extra careful with unknown links to keep your information safe from possible attacks.