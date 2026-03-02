CERT-In flags critical vulnerabilities in Trend Micro's Apex One

Apex One is security software used by companies to block malware and manage threats across Windows and macOS devices. The newly discovered bugs could let hackers run code remotely through the Management Console—basically giving them a way inside company networks. Some vulnerabilities even scored a worrying 9.8 out of 10 for severity.

Trend Micro has rolled out a critical patch

Trend Micro has rolled out a critical patch (Build 14136) for on-premises users, while cloud-based versions got automatic fixes.

CERT-In urges admins to update fast, and Trend Micro recommends locking down console access to stay protected.

This isn't the first time Apex One has had issues—so keeping up with patches really matters if you want your data safe.