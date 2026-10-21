CERT-In flags eMudhra flaw exposing keys for 8 intermediate certificates
Technology
Heads up: India's top cyber agency, CERT-In, has flagged a major security slip at eMudhra, a company that handles digital certificates.
Weak randomization exposed private keys linked to eight intermediate certificates, making it possible for hackers to snoop on encrypted data.
To keep users safe, Mozilla has blocked the affected certificates in Firefox through OneCRL.
eMudhra shares down 20% October 21
The news hit eMudhra hard: its shares dropped 20% on October 21 after the breach was disclosed.
The company is now teaming up with browser makers and operators of trusted certificate systems to fix things and prevent future issues.
CERT-In is also urging businesses and government departments to tighten up their cybersecurity so something like this doesn't happen again.