CERT-In flags PHP vulnerability that could expose sensitive website data
Technology
CERT-In, the government's cybersecurity authority, just flagged a major security bug in PHP, the programming language used to build dynamic websites and web applications.
This vulnerability could let hackers swipe sensitive information or sneak in malicious code.
Since about 70% of all sites run on PHP, the risk is pretty widespread.
Website administrators urged to update PHP
CERT-In is telling website administrators to update their PHP versions as soon as possible and double-check for the latest security patches.
If you run a site or blog, make sure your hosting provider has rolled out these updates too.
For step-by-step help, check out PHP's official security advisory: acting fast could save your data from getting into the wrong hands.