CERT-In flags security flaws in Tata Motors's iRA apps

Heads up if you use Tata Motors's iRA 2.0 or iRA.ev apps.

India's cyber watchdog, CERT-In, just found some serious security issues that could put your personal data at risk.

If you're running iRA 2.0 version 26.7.3 (or earlier) or iRA.ev 26.7.2 (or earlier), it's time to update as soon as possible to stay protected from hackers.