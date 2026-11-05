CERT-In flags security flaws in Tata Motors's iRA apps
Heads up if you use Tata Motors's iRA 2.0 or iRA.ev apps.
India's cyber watchdog, CERT-In, just found some serious security issues that could put your personal data at risk.
If you're running iRA 2.0 version 26.7.3 (or earlier) or iRA.ev 26.7.2 (or earlier), it's time to update as soon as possible to stay protected from hackers.
Tata Motors's iRA apps expose keys
The problems include hardcoded service account credentials, API keys and authorisation tokens, weak URL checks that can leak your login tokens, and sloppy security for data sent between your phone and Tata's servers, basically making it easier for someone to break in or steal information if you haven't updated yet.
CERT-In advised users on affected versions to upgrade to iRA 2.0 version 26.8.2 and iRA.ev version 26.9.1 immediately for better safety and privacy on the road.