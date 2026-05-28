CERT-In issues AI-driven cyberattack guidelines urging 12-hour patching, 6-hour reporting
India's top cybersecurity team, CERT-In, just dropped fresh guidelines to help organizations stay ahead of AI-driven cyberattacks.
The document, released May 25, pushes for super-fast detection and fixing of vulnerabilities: think patching known vulnerabilities affecting internet-facing and crown-jewel systems within 12 hours where feasible and reporting cyber incidents within 6 hours.
CERT-In urges 0 trust, multifactor authentication
CERT-In warns that AI is making cyberattacks smarter—from finding weaknesses quickly to creating convincing phishing scams and deepfakes.
To keep up, they're urging companies to use zero-trust security, multifactor authentication, and regular audits instead of old-school checks.
The focus is on staying proactive with strong defenses and having solid response plans ready if things go wrong.