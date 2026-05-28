CERT-In issues AI-driven cyberattack guidelines urging 12-hour patching, 6-hour reporting

CERT-In urges 0 trust, multifactor authentication

CERT-In warns that AI is making cyberattacks smarter—from finding weaknesses quickly to creating convincing phishing scams and deepfakes.

To keep up, they're urging companies to use zero-trust security, multifactor authentication, and regular audits instead of old-school checks.

The focus is on staying proactive with strong defenses and having solid response plans ready if things go wrong.