CERT-In warns digit flaw can alter birth or death records
Heads up: CERT-In just flagged a big security flaw in the DIGIT platform, which powers public services for over 20,000 government bodies across India.
This bug could let hackers sneak into sensitive databases and even change things like birth or death records: no password needed.
CERT-In is calling it High severity and says affected organizations should update to v2.9.3 as soon as possible.
DIGIT Core 2.9 enables remote commands
The issue comes from weak input checks in DIGIT Core version 2.9, making it easy for attackers to run harmful commands remotely.
The problem hits core services that help people access public services online.
And it's not just India's problem: DIGIT also runs in places like Indonesia and Nigeria, so quick fixes are crucial everywhere to keep public data safe.