CERT-In warns Indian Google Chrome users of active exploit
India's cyber security agency, CERT-In, just dropped an urgent alert for Google Chrome users in India.
If your browser isn't updated older than 157.0.8103.50 (or older than 156.0.8078.96 for Extended Stable), you could be at risk: one major bug is already being used by hackers to break in.
CERT-In finds critical bugs, urges update
CERT-In found several serious issues, like bugs in how Chrome handles code and memory, that could let attackers take control or crash your browser.
Their advice? Update Chrome right away (just head to the three-dot menu at the top right > Help > 'About Google Chrome') and avoid sketchy sites until you're all set.