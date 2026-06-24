CERT-In warns Microsoft 365 Copilot vulnerability could expose user files
Technology
Microsoft 365 Copilot, the AI tool in Word, Excel, and Teams, has a critical vulnerability that could let hackers sneak into your files.
CERT-In (India's cybersecurity team) flagged this on June 24, saying it is caused by missing authentication in a key function.
If you use Copilot, your sensitive data could be at risk.
CERT-In urges immediate Microsoft 365 updates
CERT-In is urging everyone (individual users and organizations) to install Microsoft's latest security updates right away.
Just open any Microsoft 365 app, head to File > Account > Update Options > Update Now.
Make sure all devices are updated to keep your information protected from this serious flaw.