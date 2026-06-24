CERT-In warns Microsoft 365 Copilot vulnerability could expose user files Technology Jun 24, 2026

Microsoft 365 Copilot, the AI tool in Word, Excel, and Teams, has a critical vulnerability that could let hackers sneak into your files.

CERT-In (India's cybersecurity team) flagged this on June 24, saying it is caused by missing authentication in a key function.

If you use Copilot, your sensitive data could be at risk.