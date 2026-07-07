CERT-In warns of malware targeting WhatsApp desktop and web
Heads up, WhatsApp users: CERT-In (India's cybersecurity agency) has flagged a sneaky new malware attack.
Hackers are breaking into accounts and sending out fake business documents like invoices or bank statements, mostly on WhatsApp Desktop and Web.
Because these files come from people you know, it's easier to fall for the trap.
VBScript .vbs files enable remote access
The malware hides in VBScript (.vbs) files with names in different languages.
If you open one, it can secretly install tools that give hackers remote access to your computer, leading to data theft or even work disruptions.
CERT-In says don't open random attachments (especially.vbs), double-check with your contacts if something seems off, keep your security software updated, and watch out for anything unusual on your device.
A little caution goes a long way!