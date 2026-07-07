CERT-In warns of malware targeting WhatsApp desktop and web

VBScript .vbs files enable remote access

The malware hides in VBScript (.vbs) files with names in different languages.

If you open one, it can secretly install tools that give hackers remote access to your computer, leading to data theft or even work disruptions.

CERT-In says don't open random attachments (especially.vbs), double-check with your contacts if something seems off, keep your security software updated, and watch out for anything unusual on your device.

A little caution goes a long way!