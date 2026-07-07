The campaign mainly targets WhatsApp Desktop and Web users

Received invoice on WhatsApp? It may be malware

By Mudit Dube 03:19 pm Jul 07, 202603:19 pm

What's the story

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a cybersecurity alert regarding a new malware campaign. The attack is being propagated through WhatsApp by using fake invoices, bank statements, and other business-related documents. CERT-In has warned users against opening suspicious attachments, even if they are from known contacts. The campaign mainly targets WhatsApp Desktop and Web users.