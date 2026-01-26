CERT-In warns: Update your Microsoft Edge ASAP
Technology
India's cyber watchdog, CERT-In, just flagged some major security flaws in Microsoft Edge—basically, if you're using any version before 144.0.3719.82, your device could be wide open to hackers who can run code remotely and mess with your data.
Microsoft has already rolled out fixes in their January 2026 update for bugs like CVE-2026-21223.
What's the risk—and how do you fix it?
CERT-In says these bugs let attackers exploit things like memory errors and weak download checks—stuff most of us never think about but can be a big deal if left unpatched.
Since Edge comes pre-installed on Windows, millions are at risk.
The fix is simple: open Edge, hit the three-dot menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge, and let it update itself.
Quick update = safer browsing!