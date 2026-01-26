CERT-In warns: Update your Microsoft Edge ASAP

What's the risk—and how do you fix it?

CERT-In says these bugs let attackers exploit things like memory errors and weak download checks—stuff most of us never think about but can be a big deal if left unpatched.

Since Edge comes pre-installed on Windows, millions are at risk.

The fix is simple: open Edge, hit the three-dot menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge, and let it update itself.

Quick update = safer browsing!