CertiK reports 33% rise in physical attacks on crypto holders
Technology
Crypto holders faced a sharp jump in physical attacks during the first half of 2026, with incidents up 33% from last year.
CertiK's latest report counted 52 global cases and $124 million lost, way higher than the $10.5 million reported in 2025.
France hotspot as home invasions surge
France saw almost two-thirds of these attacks, making it the hotspot for crypto-related violence this year.
Home invasions are now the fastest-growing threat (20 cases already in 2026 compared to just one in the first half of 2025) with criminals using leaked data and cyber tactics to target victims.
CertiK points to France's active crypto scene and frequent data breaches as reasons for this worrying trend.