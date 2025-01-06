#CES2025: Circular's new ring can perform ECG, detect irregular heartbeat
What's the story
Smart ring maker Circular has unveiled its latest offering, the Ring 2. The device has been introduced at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
The latest wearable comes with electrocardiogram (ECG) functionality and atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection capabilities.
It will be available for purchase in February or March this year at a price of $380.
Health features
Ring 2's health monitoring capabilities
The Ring 2 comes with an advanced photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor, which makes it capable of recording a single-lead ECG.
This way, you can track your heart's electrical activity and keep a check on your cardiovascular health.
The device has also received FDA clearance for its AFib detection capability, making it even more useful for health monitoring.
Upgrades
Improved battery life and enhanced sensors
The Ring 2 comes with a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a longer battery life of up to eight days. This makes it comparable to other smart rings in the market like the Oura Ring 4.
The device also comes with improved sensors for tracking important health metrics such as sleep patterns.
To match these upgrades, Circular has also revamped its companion app for a better user experience.
Design
Design and size availability
The Ring 2 is made of titanium and will come in four finishes - gold, silver, black, and rose gold. This is an upgrade over the last model which was only available in silver and black.
"With the Circular Ring 2, we've reimagined what a smart ring can be" says Circular CEO Amaury Kosman.
The company also plans to introduce a Digital Ring Sizing feature for customers to get their ring size using their smartphone camera before ordering.