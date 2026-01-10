CES 2026: AI gets real, but tariffs steal some spotlight
At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, AI wasn't just a buzzword—it was everywhere. Think smart dental floss, robotic pets, and even household helper bots.
The big takeaway? AI is moving from apps and screens into gadgets you can actually touch.
But while the tech wowed the crowd, global tariffs and economic worries were also front and center.
Startups rethink their game plans
Tariffs are causing concern for Indian and Chinese startups this year.
Indian founders are looking at building products in the US to dodge extra costs, while some Chinese startups are hitting pause on launches as they weigh local manufacturing options.
Despite these challenges, startups are finding creative ways to adapt—like setting up American entities or using third-country factories—so they can keep bringing cool AI-powered products to market.