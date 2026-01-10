Google Pixel Launcher brings back 'Enter to open' app shortcut
Google is rolling out a handy update for Pixel users: you can now launch apps by just typing part of their name and hitting Enter.
This shortcut, which disappeared in 2022, is making a comeback after some recent testing.
The feature began rolling out more widely in early January 2026 for Android 16 QPR2 and QPR3 Beta users, after limited availability for some users in late 2025.
Faster way to open your apps
Now, when you search for an app in Pixel Launcher, the top result gets highlighted with an "open" prompt.
Gboard's bottom-right button also switches from the search icon to an Enter key—so you can launch the app instantly, even if you just type its first letter.
It's a small tweak that makes finding apps quicker and easier, especially on bigger screens.
One less tap every time
This "Enter to open" shortcut saves you an extra tap each time you use your keyboard to find apps—a nice little boost for everyday efficiency.
If it hasn't shown up yet on your device, try giving your phone a quick reboot and it should appear.