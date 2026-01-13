CES 2026: Gigabyte drops new AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 GPU

Design, cooling, and launch details

The RTX 5090 packs a WINDFORCE HYPERBURST Cooling System with smart airflow tricks and an overdrive fan for heavy sessions—yet it stays pretty compact (33cm x 14.5cm), improving compatibility with a wider range of PC cases.

The card rocks a circular layout, die-cast metal plate, and RGB Halo lighting.

Pricing isn't out yet, but Gigabyte says it'll be available worldwide as part of the GeForce RTX 50 series.