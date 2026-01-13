Next Article
CES 2026: Gigabyte drops new AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 GPU
Technology
Gigabyte just revealed the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 at CES 2026, aiming it at gamers, creators, and anyone into AI.
Powered by NVIDIA's latest Blackwell architecture, this card promises faster graphics and improved AI performance.
It also supports DLSS 4 and NVIDIA Studio features to help boost both gaming and creative projects.
Design, cooling, and launch details
The RTX 5090 packs a WINDFORCE HYPERBURST Cooling System with smart airflow tricks and an overdrive fan for heavy sessions—yet it stays pretty compact (33cm x 14.5cm), improving compatibility with a wider range of PC cases.
The card rocks a circular layout, die-cast metal plate, and RGB Halo lighting.
Pricing isn't out yet, but Gigabyte says it'll be available worldwide as part of the GeForce RTX 50 series.