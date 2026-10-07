Chainguard announces major AI security push at Assemble 2026
Chainguard just announced a big push to protect software made by AI, as the industry shifts from manual coding to AI-powered tools.
Speaking at the Assemble 2026 event in Manhattan, Co-Founder and CEO Dan Lorenc shared that we're moving fast toward a future where most code is written by AI, and security needs to keep up.
As Lorenc put it, "In the next 12 months, the majority of code is going to be written by something different and something new," and automated protection will be key.
Chainguard Factory 2.0 removes 1.5 million vulnerabilities
Chainguard's new Factory 2.0 has already wiped out over 1.5 million software vulnerabilities by automating updates.
They've also invested early and often with multiple different AI models, OpenAI, Claude, and Gemini.
New releases, like Chainguard Actions and Agent Skills, offer safer options for GitHub Actions and other AI workflows, while their Gardener tool helps developers bake security right into their projects from the start.