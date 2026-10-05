Chainguard launches Athena AI to fix open-source security flaws
Technology
Chainguard rolled out Athena, a new AI-powered project designed to make open-source software safer.
With big names like Cisco and JPMorgan Chase on board, the goal is simple: catch and fix security flaws before hackers do.
Athena unites over 2 dozen companies
Athena brings together more than two dozen companies using smart AI tools for super-fast bug detection and patching.
Techniques like private forks and early fixes help keep code safe even before issues go public.
By weaving Athena's insights into its products, Chainguard is stepping up its game to meet global security standards and making open-source safer for everyone.