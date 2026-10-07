Chainguard launches Athena Coalition to protect open-source from AI-related hacks
Technology
Chainguard launched the Athena Coalition, teaming up with big names like Cisco and JPMorgan Chase to keep open-source software safer from AI-related hacks.
Their main mission? Find and fix security gaps before they turn into real problems.
Athena Coalition coordinates AI-driven fixes
Athena uses smart AI tools to spot vulnerabilities quickly, moving away from patching things one by one and instead focusing on a coordinated defense.
The coalition also rolls out fixes early across platforms, connects with Chainguard's secure-by-default products, and taps into research from groups like OpenAI's Daybreak to keep its protection sharp.