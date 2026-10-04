Chainguard launches Athena coalition to tackle AI-driven open-source software hacks

Chainguard just kicked off the Athena coalition, a team-up with more than two dozen companies like Cisco, JPMorgan Chase, and Cloudflare, to tackle the rising problem of AI-driven hacks in open-source software.

The big idea? Spot and fix security gaps before they're a problem.

As Chainguard CEO and co-founder Dan Lorenc put it, "I said it would only work if we built it together, and admitted I had no idea if we actually would. Here's the update: the industry showed up. It's called Athena, and it's live."