Chainguard launches Athena coalition to tackle AI-driven open-source software hacks
Chainguard just kicked off the Athena coalition, a team-up with more than two dozen companies like Cisco, JPMorgan Chase, and Cloudflare, to tackle the rising problem of AI-driven hacks in open-source software.
The big idea? Spot and fix security gaps before they're a problem.
As Chainguard CEO and co-founder Dan Lorenc put it, "I said it would only work if we built it together, and admitted I had no idea if we actually would. Here's the update: the industry showed up. It's called Athena, and it's live."
Athena coalition processed over 20,000 findings
Athena uses AI tools and shared resources to find vulnerabilities fast and patch them across different systems, not just one project at a time.
Since launching, they've already processed more than 20,000 findings processed. It's a big step toward keeping open-source software safer for everyone.