Chainguard launches Athena using AI to secure open source
Technology
Chainguard launched Athena, a new team-up using AI to make open-source software safer.
With big names like Cisco and JPMorgan Chase on board, the goal is to spot and fix security gaps before hackers get a chance.
This move comes as Chainguard said, "the gap between a vulnerability being discovered and being exploited has collapsed from years to hours."
Athena AI applies 2,000 patches
Athena's AI scans many open-source projects, finding weak spots early and helping patch them quickly (2,000 patches across 500 projects).
The coalition also helps companies meet tough industry standards like FedRAMP and HIPAA, making it easier for everyone to stay secure in a world where threats keep evolving.