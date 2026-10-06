Chainguard unveils security tools after Factory 2.0 removed 1.5 million vulnerabilities
Chainguard just dropped a bunch of new security tools aimed at making AI-driven software much safer.
Announced at their Manhattan event on March 20, Chainguard Co-Founder and CEO Dan Lorenc talked about why automated security is a must as more companies switch from manual work to AI-powered systems.
Their upgraded Factory 2.0 platform has already wiped out over 1.5 million vulnerabilities by continuously rebuilding and repatching its images and packages from source.
Chainguard adds Catalog Starter, Chainguard OS
The latest lineup includes Chainguard OS for building secure custom Linux versions, plus a Catalog Starter tier so developers can try out a choice of five free images before going big.
Commercial Builds bring these features to closed-source apps, while Actions tighten up GitHub workflows, and Gardener helps add secure elements straight into your codebase.
It's all about keeping up with how fast software and its risks are evolving.