Chainguard unveils security tools after Factory 2.0 removed 1.5 million vulnerabilities

Chainguard just dropped a bunch of new security tools aimed at making AI-driven software much safer.

Announced at their Manhattan event on March 20, Chainguard Co-Founder and CEO Dan Lorenc talked about why automated security is a must as more companies switch from manual work to AI-powered systems.

Their upgraded Factory 2.0 platform has already wiped out over 1.5 million vulnerabilities by continuously rebuilding and repatching its images and packages from source.