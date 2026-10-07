Chainguard unveils security tools at Manhattan event, cites 1.5 million vulnerabilities

Chainguard just unveiled a bunch of fresh security tools aimed at making open-core software, AI agent skills, and GitHub Actions less risky.

At its 2026 event in Manhattan, Chainguard Co-Founder and CEO Dan Lorenc talked about how important it is to build safer AI. He even compared the shift to automated coding to upgrading your woodworking tools.

He shared that its Factory 2.0 has already wiped out over 1.5 million software vulnerabilities.