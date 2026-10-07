Chainguard unveils security tools at Manhattan event, cites 1.5 million vulnerabilities
Chainguard just unveiled a bunch of fresh security tools aimed at making open-core software, AI agent skills, and GitHub Actions less risky.
At its 2026 event in Manhattan, Chainguard Co-Founder and CEO Dan Lorenc talked about how important it is to build safer AI. He even compared the shift to automated coding to upgrading your woodworking tools.
He shared that its Factory 2.0 has already wiped out over 1.5 million software vulnerabilities.
Chainguard highlights OS, catalog and actions
Among the highlights: Chainguard OS lets users build custom, secure Linux systems; its container catalog now covers more than 2,200 projects; and there's a free ChainGuard Catalog Starter tier so developers can try out secure options, with five free images, without paying.
It also launched new features like Chainguard Actions and Chainguard Agent Skills to boost security for both continuous integration workflows and AI-driven platforms, showing it is serious about keeping modern software development safe for everyone.