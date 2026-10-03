Chainguard unveils tools to secure AI-built software at Assemble NYC
Chainguard just rolled out a bunch of new tools to keep AI-built software more secure, announced at the Assemble 2026 event in New York City.
Co-Founder and CEO Dan Lorenc pointed out that stronger security is a must, noting, "In the next 12 months, the majority of code is going to be written by something different and something new."
Chainguard Factory 2.0 removes 1.5 million vulnerabilities
Their Factory 2.0 pipeline has already wiped out more than 1.5 million vulnerabilities using AI smarts.
There's also Chainguard OS for customizable, secure Linux setups, and Commercial Builds for businesses.
Plus, their Gardener app (which plugs right into GitHub) helps you lock down your code with less hassle, while a curated hardened subset available to customers as Chainguard Agent Skills gives you ready-to-use secure AI markdown bundles, making it easier to build safe apps as AI keeps changing the game.