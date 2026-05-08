Chanakya University tracks GalaxEye Space's Drishti satellite, sends real-time data
Technology
Chanakya University just tracked the Drishti satellite from GalaxEye Space using its own ground station, sending real-time data straight to the company.
This shows how universities are stepping up and playing a bigger part in India's growing private space industry.
OptoSAR enables clear imaging, universities partner
Drishti uses OptoSAR technology, which mixes optical images with radar to get clear data even in tough conditions: super useful for things like disaster response, farming, and defense.
Chanakya's success highlights how colleges aren't just teaching: they're teaming up with private companies and helping drive innovation in India's space game.