Chance AI launches visual agent tech in India for apps

Chance AI raises $3 million to grow

India is already Chance AI's third-biggest market, with one in five users coming from here.

The app supports 17 languages, including Hindi, which shows how much they're betting on India's mobile-first crowd.

CEO Dr. Xi Zeng said the next important AI interface begins with vision, since it is the most intuitive operating system for humans, and not typing.

The company just raised $3 million to grow faster and has big plans for the future, like bringing this tech into robotics or smart glasses down the line.