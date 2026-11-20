Chandra X-ray data reveal possible compact companion to AT 2016blu
NASA just found something surprising: the massive star AT 2016blu might have a secret partner, thanks to new X-ray data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory.
Since 2012, this star has faked supernova explosions at least 27 times, lighting up like it's about to blow, but never actually dying.
Scientists now think a hidden black hole or neutron star could be stirring up all this drama.
AT 2016blu shows recurring supernova-like flares
AT 2016blu is at least 33 times heavier than our Sun and lives in the galaxy NGC 4559.
Every few months, it flares up with bursts of light that look like supernovas but aren't the real deal.
Chandra's X-ray images showed intense activity when its possible companion swings by and pulls on its material, kind of like cosmic tug-of-war.
The findings could help explain mysterious changes in massive stars before their deaths.