Study links meteorite to lunar crust

This study strengthens the connection between a meteorite found on Earth and the Moon's deep ancient crust.

The soil at Shiv Shakti Statio is richer in magnesium and iron (and lower in aluminum) than most lunar surfaces, hinting it was blasted up from deep below by a giant impact long ago.

These findings help scientists piece together how the Moon formed and how its rocks ended up on Earth.