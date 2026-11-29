Changpeng Zhao warns AI attacks, urges companies to boost cybersecurity
Binance co-founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, just sounded the alarm: hackers are now using AI to pull off more advanced cyberattacks, and this could be a problem for at least the next six to 12 months before things get better.
Speaking at Binance Blockchain Week, CZ urged companies everywhere to seriously level up their cybersecurity game.
Zhao: AI accelerated $6.3B Binance hack
CZ pointed out that AI made what he said was a recent $6.3 billion hack on Binance much faster and harder to detect, especially with how quickly AI can analyze code.
He and Co-Chief Executive Officer Richard Teng want the whole industry to team up against these new threats.
They are also updating Binance's own systems and encouraging everyone else to stay proactive, since fake scenarios created by AI make things even riskier for everyone online.