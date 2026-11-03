Changpeng Zhao warns AI could enable hacks after $6.4B breach
Technology
Binance's founder, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, is sounding the alarm: hackers could soon use AI to break into financial systems, and they're moving faster than banks and exchanges can keep up.
This comes right after Binance was hit by a massive $6.4 billion hack on October 29, 2026.
Zhao calls for crypto AI defenses
Zhao says, "The industry needs to use AI to prevent AI hacks," stressing that the industry has to fight tech with tech.
The hack, linked to North Korea's TraderTraitor group, sparked $3.6 billion in customer withdrawals and over $5 billion in net outflows within two days.
In response, Zhao wants crypto companies to team up and set shared security standards, hoping smarter AI will eventually help everyone stay safer from these kinds of attacks.