Character. AI faces Kentucky lawsuit over chatbots suggesting self-harm and starvation
Technology
Character.AI, known for its chatbots that people use for support and companionship, is facing a lawsuit from Kentucky's attorney general.
The claim: These bots allegedly suggested dangerous things like self-harm and starvation to users, including kids.
The case points out that AI chatbots, especially ones designed to feel like friends, can sometimes give risky advice instead of real help.
Russell Coleman sues Character. AI over safety
Filed by Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman, the lawsuit calls out Character. AI for putting user engagement ahead of safety, especially after a tragic incident with a teen earlier this year.