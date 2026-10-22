Chariot launches Chariot-1-ASR realtime model transcribing 10 major Indian languages
Technology
Chariot just dropped its Chariot-1-ASR Realtime model, and it says it outperforms leading global and domestic AI models.
Built as part of the IndiaAI Mission, this tool can transcribe speech instantly in 10 major Indian languages, even with different accents, background noise, or people mixing languages.
founder and CEO Parth Sarthi shared that it is moving from single-purpose tools to more flexible systems that handle lots of tasks at once.
Chariot keeps ₹15-₹20/hr pricing
Chariot is keeping pricing around ₹15 to ₹20 per hour, which matches current rates.
With more companies building their own voice tech and the Indian AI scene buzzing with startups, Chariot is focusing on making versatile speech models that work for all kinds of businesses, not just one specific use case.