Chariot launches Chariot-1-ASR realtime model transcribing 10 major Indian languages

Chariot just dropped its Chariot-1-ASR Realtime model, and it says it outperforms leading global and domestic AI models.

Built as part of the IndiaAI Mission, this tool can transcribe speech instantly in 10 major Indian languages, even with different accents, background noise, or people mixing languages.

founder and CEO Parth Sarthi shared that it is moving from single-purpose tools to more flexible systems that handle lots of tasks at once.