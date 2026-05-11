Chatbots and image generators push AI to 1% global energy Technology May 11, 2026

A new article says AI is quickly becoming a huge energy consumer, with tools like chatbots and image generators needing tons of power to run.

Right now, AI uses about 1% of the world's energy—a number that could soar as these technologies become part of everyday life.

Data centers, which keep all this tech running, also add to the load by using even more energy for cooling.