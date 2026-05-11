Chatbots and image generators push AI to 1% global energy
A new article says AI is quickly becoming a huge energy consumer, with tools like chatbots and image generators needing tons of power to run.
Right now, AI uses about 1% of the world's energy—a number that could soar as these technologies become part of everyday life.
Data centers, which keep all this tech running, also add to the load by using even more energy for cooling.
Researchers develop polymers boosting AI efficiency
Clemson University professor Stephen Foulger points out that AI's energy consumption is only going to increase as it becomes more prevalent in our lives.
To help, researchers are developing next-generation polymer-based materials that could make core computational systems nearly 1,000 times more efficient for certain operations.
As our lives get more digital, finding ways to cut down on AI's energy use is becoming pretty important for the planet.